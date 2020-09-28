Nigerian equities sustain bullish trend
Bullish trends persist in Nigeria’s equities market as the bourse scored its sixth consecutive green close today. Temitope Jolaosho, Analyst at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to discuss latest developments and market trends.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Nigeria’s labour unions suspend strike as govt holds-off electricity tariff hike
The labour unions in Nigeria have suspended their planned nation-wide strike which was supposed to commence today. According to Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, the industrial action was called off after the Union reached an agreement with the Federal government to hold-off on the planned electricity tariff for the next two weeks. In the interim, a joint committee which includes members of the Labour Unions and headed by the Minister will review the justification for the policy hike. Chude Achike, Political Affairs Commentator joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos
Kairos Capital CEO on how to improve Nigeria’s competitiveness post-COVID-19
A recent survey by accounting firm, Deloitte and CEOs of African businesses, shows that Nigeria is not among the top five most attractive countries for investment destinations in Africa. So how can the country change this narrative and reposition itself post-COVID-19? Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Ghana cocoa price hike: How should Nigeria respond?
Ghana's president made good on his promise to hike farm gate cocoa prices by over 28 per cent starting from the first of October. Cote d'Ivoire has also indicated plans to follow suit. So, what does this mean for cocoa farmers in Nigeria? Joining CNBC Africa for this conversation is Akin Laoye, Executive Director, FTN Cocoa Processors.
Videos
Namibia’s second quarter GDP contracts by 11.1%
Namibia’s second quarter GDP contracted by 11.1 per cent, this was in line with market expectations despite a surge in activity in its Agriculture sector. A slew of African countries will also release GDP numbers this week with eyes on Kenya, Botswana and Mauritius. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Digitization, a catalyst to the exponential growth of African Small Businesses.
The year 2020 came with lots of hopes and expectations for individuals and businesses, interesting economic projections across most of the world’s...
Brandcom
Digital Transformation: A Key Driver of Business Success
In the digital age, more people have access to some form of mobile device over a bank facility and this is nowhere...
Brandcom
The star-studded multi-national line-up for SingularityU SA Online Summit 2020
The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox