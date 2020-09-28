Nigerian equities sustain bullish trend

The labour unions in Nigeria have suspended their planned nation-wide strike which was supposed to commence today. According to Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, the industrial action was called off after the Union reached an agreement with the Federal government to hold-off on the planned electricity tariff for the next two weeks. In the interim, a joint committee which includes members of the Labour Unions and headed by the Minister will review the justification for the policy hike. Chude Achike, Political Affairs Commentator joins CNBC Africa for more....