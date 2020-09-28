Rising public debt weighs on Kenya’s growth outlook

Throughout this pandemic, we've seen tens of initiatives geared at providing support for struggling SMEs and entrepreneurs in the region. One prolific player in this arena has been Entrepreneurial Solutions Partners and this time, they're partnering up with the MasterCard Foundation's 'Hanga Ahazaza' program to elevate young tourism entrepreneurs and even entrepreneurs in the making by providing them with Intelligent Capital. Charity Kabango, Director & Co-Founder, Entrepreneurial Solutions Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.