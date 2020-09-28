What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Danielle DiMartino Booth

CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence Danielle DiMartino Booth said the coronavirus recession creates an opportunity to fix the jobs skill shortage in the U.S. She thinks congress should invest in a reskilling program that provides educational opportunities to the already highly skilled employees working in the oil and energy industries that have suffered harshly from Covid-19. Booth also suggests addressing economic inequality by bringing back more trade based learning at a younger age, in programs like shop, and by creating ways for new mothers to not fall out of the workforce after maternity leave. Watch the video to learn what Booth thinks is next for the U.S. economy.

