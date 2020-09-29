How Africa can adapt to new COVID-19 realities as the search for vaccine continues

An ‘agonising milestone’, that was how the United Nation’s Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres described the over one million global COVID-19 death toll. While concerns over the rate of rising new cases linger, Pharmaceutical powerhouses, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have jointly announced the commencement of phase II clinical trial for an adjuvant COVID-19 vaccine. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.