Nigerian equities watch: Bulls firm grip for 8th session
The bulls in Nigeria's equities market halted a seven-day streak as losses in the Industrial stocks dragged the All Share Index lower. Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria unveils new COVID-19 molecular test kit
The World Health Organization says rapid COVID-19 test kits will be made available to low and middle-income countries for as low as $5. The Nigeria Institute of Medical Research; NIMR, has unveiled the first COVID-19 SIMA testing kit to boost the testing capacity. Babatunde Salako, Director General of NIMR joins CNBC Africa for more.
Finding solutions to SA’s unemployment crisis
South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world and this data has been worsened due to the devastation of job losses amid the COVID-19 crisis. South Africa’s second quarter unemployment figure saw 2.2 million jobs shed and joining CNBC Africa for more is Dumi Jere, CEO of Talanta.co.
The coronavirus has now killed more than 1 million people and upended the global economy in less than nine months
The Covid-19 global death toll marked yet another a grim milestone, taking more than 1 million lives.CNBC Africa has pulled together a...
How Africa can adapt to new COVID-19 realities as the search for vaccine continues
An ‘agonising milestone’, that was how the United Nation’s Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres described the over one million global COVID-19 death toll. While concerns over the rate of rising new cases linger, Pharmaceutical powerhouses, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have jointly announced the commencement of phase II clinical trial for an adjuvant COVID-19 vaccine. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nutritional Holdings benefits from cannabis deal
The pharmaceuticals group says its management agreement with Ukusekela is already bearing fruit. Nutritional...
Digitization, a catalyst to the exponential growth of African Small Businesses.
The year 2020 came with lots of hopes and expectations for individuals and businesses, interesting economic projections across most of the world’s...
Digital Transformation: A Key Driver of Business Success
In the digital age, more people have access to some form of mobile device over a bank facility and this is nowhere...
