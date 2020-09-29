SA economy sheds 2.2million jobs in the second quarter

Stats SA has left many people confused, with its unemployment survey stating that the unemployment rate in second quarter decreased to 23.3 per cent, from 30.1 per cent in the first quarter. The agency has warned that the numbers were not as expected, due to the adopted definitions and a smaller sample size. Joining CNBC Africa to give insight is Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec and Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas South Africa.
