Trump’s Tax Bill Takes Centerstage Ahead Of Debate: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos has the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC wealth editor Robert Frank breaks down the New York Times' massive review of President Trump's taxes, including the detail that he reportedly only paid $750 in federal taxes in 2016. Plus, CNBC.com's Dawn Kopecki and Michael Wayland broke the story of new allegations of sexual abuse against Nikola founder and former executive chairman Trevor Milton. They join 'After Hours' to explain their reporting. 0:46 -- Stocks close lower for the first time in 4 days 1:15 -- Nikola founder accused of sexual abuse by two women 5:12 -- CNBC Soundcheck 7:41 -- Inside Trump's taxes 11:05 -- Numbers Round Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Trump's Tax Bill Takes Centerstage Ahead Of Debate: CNBC After Hours
