CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos has the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC wealth editor Robert Frank breaks down the New York Times' massive review of President Trump's taxes, including the detail that he reportedly only paid $750 in federal taxes in 2016. Plus, CNBC.com's Dawn Kopecki and Michael Wayland broke the story of new allegations of sexual abuse against Nikola founder and former executive chairman Trevor Milton. They join 'After Hours' to explain their reporting. 0:46 -- Stocks close lower for the first time in 4 days 1:15 -- Nikola founder accused of sexual abuse by two women 5:12 -- CNBC Soundcheck 7:41 -- Inside Trump's taxes 11:05 -- Numbers Round

Trump's Tax Bill Takes Centerstage Ahead Of Debate: CNBC After Hours