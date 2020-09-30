Bushveld Minerals CEO on financing agreement with Orion, COVID-19 impact

South Africa’s largest supplier of vanadium, Bushveld Minerals, has reported a $10.7 million loss before tax, for the six months ended June. This is due to revenue lost from COVID-19, as a result of lower vanadium prices and lost production. The company that is listed on the London Stock Exchange, is still to be listed on the Johannesburg Exchange. Joining CNBC Africa to review the results and its new Production Financing Agreement is Fortune Mojapelo, CEO of Bushveld Minerals.
