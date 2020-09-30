Chris Bishop in conversation with UN’s Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed

Seventy five years ago the United Nations emerged from the ashes of world war two with a message of hope and unity for the world. This year it probably faced one of its toughest tests – the COIVD-19 pandemic that has claimed nearly a million lives. All this at a time when the world is an increasingly divided and unequal place. What should the UN have done about all of this? Joining CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop from New York is Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary General of the UN.