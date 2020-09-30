How The U.S. Battles Wildfires And Why Innovation Is Needed

Some of the largest wildfires ever recorded are raging across the west, while dangerous smoke has reached as far as Europe and turned the skies orange. Climate change has brought record-breaking heat waves and drought, leaving dried out vegetation easily sparked by lightning, and by people. From downed power lines to cars backfiring and gender-reveal parties gone wrong, nearly 85% of wildland fires in the U.S. are caused by humans. So what are the ways we’re trying to get them under control? From better fire mapping on Google to new ways of attacking from both land and air, here are the ways the U.S. fights wildfires, and how innovation needs a major boost if it will ever catch up with the rapid rate at which the west is burning. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC How The U.S. Battles Wildfires And Why More Innovation Is Needed
