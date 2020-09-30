Jakaya Kikwete on how to unlock investment in water infrastructure on the continent
Water's crucial role in accomplishing the continent's development goals is widely recognized. In sub-Saharan Africa, about 40% of the population lacks safe drinking water. Within ten years, the global demand for water is expected to grow by 50 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke with Former President of Tanzania, H.E Jakaya Kikwete, Chair of Global Water Partnership Southern Africa & Africa on the urgent need to invest in water and sanitation projects in Africa.