Mastercard empowers Middle East & Africa fintechs to launch and expand rapidly
Mastercard has launched Fintech Express designed to facilitate emerging fintechs’ launch and expansion in the Middle East and Africa. With the power of partnerships and Mastercard’s expertise, technology, and global network, start-ups will be able to focus on innovation that drives the digital economy. On more on this we had a conversation with Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President, Digital payments and labs for Middle East and Africa at Mastercard.