Moody’s, Fitch cut Angola’s credit rating deeper into junk

Ratings agencies Moody’s and Fitch cut Angola’s credit rating further into Junk in recent weeks citing weak fiscal prospects, lower oil prices and a depreciating currency. Joining CNBC Africa for more and Angola’s MPC meeting is Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Mastercard empowers Middle East & Africa fintechs to launch and expand rapidly

CNBC Africa -
Mastercard has launched Fintech Express designed to facilitate emerging fintechs’ launch and expansion in the Middle East and Africa. With the power of partnerships and Mastercard’s expertise, technology, and global network, start-ups will be able to focus on innovation that drives the digital economy. On more on this we had a conversation with Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President, Digital payments and labs for Middle East and Africa at Mastercard.
Read more
Videos

SA economy sheds 2.2million jobs in the second quarter

CNBC Africa -
Stats SA has left many people confused, with its unemployment survey stating that the unemployment rate in second quarter decreased to 23.3 per cent, from 30.1 per cent in the first quarter. The agency has warned that the numbers were not as expected, due to the adopted definitions and a smaller sample size. Joining CNBC Africa to give insight is Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec and Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas South Africa.
Read more
Videos

EPP share price jumps 8% on half-year results

CNBC Africa -
Investors expressed delight this morning, with EPP’s share price jumping 8 per cent, after Poland’s largest retail landlord released its interim results. While EPP’s earnings were impacted by COVID-19 and lockdowns, the company reported a secure liquidity position. EPP CEO, Tomazs Trzósło joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Kenya CRB listing relief ends, here’s how this impacts loan defaulters

CNBC Africa -
Tomorrow marks the end of a six-month relief on listing loan defaulters which Kenyan Central Bank implemented as part of a stimulus package to cushion distressed businesses and individuals from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Nutritional Holdings benefits from cannabis deal

Brandcom Partner -
The pharmaceuticals group says its management agreement with Ukusekela is already bearing fruit. Nutritional...
Read more
Brandcom

Digitization, a catalyst to the exponential growth of African Small Businesses.

Brandcom Partner -
The year 2020 came with lots of hopes and expectations for individuals and businesses, interesting economic projections across most of the world’s...
Read more
Brandcom

Digital Transformation: A Key Driver of Business Success

Brandcom Partner -
In the digital age, more people have access to some form of mobile device over a bank facility and this is nowhere...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved