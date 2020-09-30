SA consumer price inflation slows to 3.1% in August
South Africa consumer price inflation slowed to 3.1 per cent in August, down from 3.2 per cent in July. On a month-on-month basis core inflation fell, to 0.2 per cent from 0.7 per cent previously. Patrick Kelly, Chief Director at Stats SA joins CNBC Africa for more.
