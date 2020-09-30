What’s holding back Ghana’s investment law revision?

Ghana delayed the review of its investment act until 2021. According to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the delay is important as it awaits the completion of AfCFTA’s multilateral investment framework, which falls under phase two of the treaty, scheduled to be agreed upon by December. Only then can Ghana complete its own investment code review, incorporating the relevant aspects of the pan-continental one. Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC joins CNBC Africa for more.
