Capitec reports 78% drop in headline earnings due to COVID-19

In April of this year the G20 endorsed the Debt Service Suspension Initiative which allowed for debt suspension in participating low-income countries for the rest of the year. As the 75th UNGA closes out today, leaders and organisations are still discussing the impact of COVID-19 and how nations will recover; ONE is appealing to leaders to support the campaign to extend debt suspension through 2021 as well. CNBC Africa spoke with the Nigeria Director of ONE, Serah Makka-Ugbabe on what that would mean for the East African Region.