Hackathons hoping to bring about a restart

Coding, hackathons, an increase in STEM education have all been cited as potential leap froggers in solving the numerous COVID-19 challenges. But how critical are these to a restart? Sylvia Makario, Co-Founder of Hepta Analytics joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:

Sasfin withholds final dividend as COVID-19 weigh on earnings

CNBC Africa -
Sasfin has reported a headline loss per share of 151 cents, compared to headline earnings per share of 501 cents previously. The financial services provider has decided not to declare a final dividend, as it braces for further pressure on South African businesses. Sasfin CEO, Michael Sassoon joins CNBC Africa for more.
Bushveld Minerals CEO on financing agreement with Orion, COVID-19 impact

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s largest supplier of vanadium, Bushveld Minerals, has reported a $10.7 million loss before tax, for the six months ended June. This is due to revenue lost from COVID-19, as a result of lower vanadium prices and lost production. The company that is listed on the London Stock Exchange, is still to be listed on the Johannesburg Exchange. Joining CNBC Africa to review the results and its new Production Financing Agreement is Fortune Mojapelo, CEO of Bushveld Minerals.
How resilient is Nigeria’s property market to COVID-19 shocks?

CNBC Africa -
Real Estate Advisory firm, Broll says there has been a slowdown in the general office market, as the new leases signed in the A-grade market significantly dropped by 87 per cent decline relative to the H2 numbers in 2019. They also note that demand for retail space in Nigeria is likely to remain flat. Nnenna Alintah, Executive Director for Occupier services at Broll Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
NERC orders DisCos to suspend new electricity tariffs for two weeks

CNBC Africa -
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has ordered the electricity distribution companies in Nigeria to suspend the implementation of the new electricity tariffs they introduced on September 1, for two weeks. Former DG of the NERC, Sam Amadi joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole to discuss latest power sector developments in Nigeria.
Brandcom

Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry

Brandcom Partner -
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
Brandcom

Nutritional Holdings benefits from cannabis deal

Brandcom Partner -
The pharmaceuticals group says its management agreement with Ukusekela is already bearing fruit. Nutritional...
Brandcom

Digitization, a catalyst to the exponential growth of African Small Businesses.

Brandcom Partner -
The year 2020 came with lots of hopes and expectations for individuals and businesses, interesting economic projections across most of the world’s...
