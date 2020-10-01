ONE: Why the G20 should extend its debt relief initiative through 2021
In April of this year the G20 endorsed the Debt Service Suspension Initiative which allowed for debt suspension in participating low-income countries for the rest of the year. As the 75th UNGA closes out today, leaders and organisations are still discussing the impact of COVID-19 and how nations will recover; ONE is appealing to leaders to support the campaign to extend debt suspension through 2021 as well. CNBC Africa spoke with the Nigeria Director of ONE, Serah Makka-Ugbabe on what that would mean for the East African Region.