September was a bad month for stocks, and October might be rocky too: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. After an ugly month for stocks in September, CNBC's Bob Pisani breaks down what investors should expect in October, and identifies hurdles that lie ahead, like the presidential election and the rising Covid-19 case count. Plus, CNBC.com airline reporter Leslie Josephs returns to "After Hours" as American and United cut more than 30,000 jobs in one day after their federal aid funds ran dry.
South Sudan to use digital tech to enhance service delivery

CNBC Africa -
In a bid to balance the country’s economic and health objective the South Sudan Government has rolled out e-government services to stem the spread of COVID-19 and curb corruption.
Bank of Kigali avails $5.5mn to help small businesses stay open amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s largest bank by assets, Bank of Kigali is to avail more than $5 million in form of grants to small and medium enterprises to support the perseveration of employment and jobs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke with Santos Musonera, Head of Business at Bank of Kigali for more.
Capitec reports 78% drop in headline earnings due to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Capitec’s headline earnings per share dropped 78 per cent, as the bank suffered from the effects of COVID-19.
Icasa: Mobile operators set to bid for spectrum from Friday

CNBC Africa -
Icasa will publish the invitations for its licensing process of Wireless Open Access Network and IMT spectrum by Friday. The allocation of spectrum to mobile networks has been on high demand with both government and companies demanding the service. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the spectrum auction is Dimakatso Qocha, Councillor at ICASA.
