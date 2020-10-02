#GSMAThrive Africa: Highlights Special of the GSMA Thrive Africa 2020 Summit

At a time when connectivity and digital inclusion have proved extremely crucial, the GSMA Thrive Africa virtual summit could not have come at a more opportune time. Reputable leaders in the Tech world had pertinent conversations on various topics including Leadership for Connectivity, Accelerate Africa, Generation of Digital Citizens among others. Join CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven for the highlights of this year's Thrive Africa.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How Rwanda’s tourism sector can recovery sustainably from COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
This past weekend saw UN World Tourism Day under the theme, "Tourism & Rural Development”. This year the focus is on Rebuilding Tourism in a Safe, Equitable and Climate-Friendly Way and CNBC Africa spoke to the Director General of the Rwanda Tourism Chamber, Frank Mugisha on how they are ensuring that sustainability is front and centre in their recovery efforts.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how COVID-19 has impacted Rwanda’s largest health insurance scheme

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s community-based health insurance widely known as ‘Mutuelle de Santé’ has this year seen far lower subscriptions than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Videos

Olayinka David-West on how Nigeria can achieve its financial inclusion targets

CNBC Africa -
According to a report by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the three important drivers of financial exclusion are lack of income, lack of education, and low trust in Financial Service Providers. So how can Nigeria navigate its way through these hurdles to achieve its financial inclusion targets? Professor Olayinka David-West, an Academic Director and a Professor of Information Systems at the Lagos Business School joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for more.
Read more
Videos

Moody’s: African banks maintain significant exposures to their respective sovereigns

CNBC Africa -
Moody’s says the rising pressure on African governments caused by the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on the domestic banks. According to the ratings agency, this is because the creditworthiness of the banks is firmly linked to the financial strength of the government in the country where they are based. Constantinos Kypreos, Senior Vice President at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of...
Read more
Brandcom

WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL

Brandcom Partner -
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Read more
Brandcom

Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry

Brandcom Partner -
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved