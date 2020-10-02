Here’s how COVID-19 has impacted Rwanda’s largest health insurance scheme
Rwanda’s community-based health insurance widely known as ‘Mutuelle de Santé’ has this year seen far lower subscriptions than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Capitec reports 78% drop in headline earnings due to COVID-19
Capitec’s headline earnings per share dropped 78 per cent, as the bank suffered from the effects of COVID-19.
Videos
Icasa: Mobile operators set to bid for spectrum from Friday
Icasa will publish the invitations for its licensing process of Wireless Open Access Network and IMT spectrum by Friday. The allocation of spectrum to mobile networks has been on high demand with both government and companies demanding the service. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the spectrum auction is Dimakatso Qocha, Councillor at ICASA.
Videos
What is the new normal for SA universities amid COVID-19?
COVID-19 has changed the classroom as we know it. Globally, education systems have adapted and adopted digital technologies to the new way of learning. In South Africa, the virtual classroom has highlighted one of the many issues that the country faces, which is the great digital divide. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Pfizer & BioNTech phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials resume in SA
Pfizer and BioNTech have started its enrolment of participants in South Africa for its phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials.
Partner Content
Brandcom
How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of...
Brandcom
WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Brandcom
Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox