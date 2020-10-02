Inq. MD Valentine Chime on expansion plans, how to develop a pan-African digital strategy

She has been trained for the part, trained for the job and she’s been giving the backing and support but sadly in this day and age she is still a rarity. Yesterday Mpumi Madisa took her place as the head of Bidvest of South Africa’s biggest most ambitious companies that used to be run Brian Joffe. She has big shoes to fill and where is she going to take the company. Mpumi Madisa joins CNBC Africa for more.