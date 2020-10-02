NSE to drive conversations on the future of financial services post-COVID-19

South Africa’s international borders have started to re-open today. However, this comes with the disappointment of potential leisure travellers, from 57 countries that are considered high risk. Following guidelines from the World Health Organization, South Africa has put countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom on the red list. Some of these countries are big markets for the South African tourism sector. Joining CNBC Africa discuss what this means for the sector is Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism.