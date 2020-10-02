Olayinka David-West on how Nigeria can achieve its financial inclusion targets
According to a report by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the three important drivers of financial exclusion are lack of income, lack of education, and low trust in Financial Service Providers. So how can Nigeria navigate its way through these hurdles to achieve its financial inclusion targets? Professor Olayinka David-West, an Academic Director and a Professor of Information Systems at the Lagos Business School joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for more.