Can Garmin Survive After Smartphones Nearly Killed GPS?

Garmin was the biggest name in GPS devices in the early 2000s. The introduction of the iPhone, Android and Google Maps, however, disrupted the GPS industry, forcing Garmin to move into other businesses and find smaller niches to leverage. In recent years, it has innovated through products such as smartwatches for athletes and outdoor recreation, and GPS devices for boats, RVs, motorcycles, and airplanes. In an age of increasingly advanced smartphones, however, can Garmin's success last? » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Can Garmin Survive Smartphones Killing GPS?
