Can Garmin Survive After Smartphones Nearly Killed GPS?

Garmin was the biggest name in GPS devices in the early 2000s. The introduction of the iPhone, Android and Google Maps, however, disrupted the GPS industry, forcing Garmin to move into other businesses and find smaller niches to leverage. In recent years, it has innovated through products such as smartwatches for athletes and outdoor recreation, and GPS devices for boats, RVs, motorcycles, and airplanes. In an age of increasingly advanced smartphones, however, can Garmin's success last?