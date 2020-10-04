Nigeria @ 60: Taking stock & repositioning for growth

The diamond jubilee of Africa’s largest economy Nigeria is a time to look back, take stock and more importantly, plan strategically for the future. No doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has set back Nigeria’s growth trajectory, but how can Nigeria lay the building blocks for a more resilient recovery? CNBC Africa spoke to Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Professor Remi Sonaiya: Nigerian politician and Ex- presidential candidate for KOWA party at the 2015 elections, Dr. Austin Tam-George; Executive Director, Institute of Communications & Corporate Studies, and Benson Adenuga: head of Nigeria office & Coverage, Director at the CDC Group .
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

GSMA on key trends shaping the mobile industry in SSA

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has spurred on demand for individuals and businesses to stay connected, through digital platforms. The mobile industry in Sub-Saharan Africa has risen to the challenge, with a change in the digital landscape. According to GSMA's Mobile Economy Report, half the population in Sub-Saharan Africa will subscribe to mobile services by 2025. Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA.
Read more
Videos

This BRD initiative seeks to make off-grid solar home systems affordable

CNBC Africa -
In a bid to increase solar home system installations and electrification of households in rural areas of Rwanda, the Renewable Energy Fund Project of the Development Bank of Rwanda has launched two new initiatives; the Subsidy Window and the Guarantee Framework. CNBC Africa spoke with Denis Rugamba, Project Manager of BRD Renewable Energy Fund Project for more.
Read more
Videos

Sudan, South Sudan sign draft oil production deal

CNBC Africa -
Sudan and South Sudan have agreed on a draft deal to develop oil cooperation that will see the resumption of oil production from key oil fields. The draft also includes financial arrangements and supply of quantities of crude oil to the Um Dabakir power plant and Khartoum refinery in Sudan. Africa Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Jubilee Chair Nizar Juma sheds light on partnership with Allianz

CNBC Africa -
Kenya’s Jubilee Holdings Limited has signed a partnership with German conglomerate Allianz which will see the latter acquire a controlling stakes of between 51 per cent and 66 per cent. Jubilee Chairman, Nizar Juma joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

