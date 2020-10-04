Nigeria @ 60: Taking stock & repositioning for growth

The diamond jubilee of Africa’s largest economy Nigeria is a time to look back, take stock and more importantly, plan strategically for the future. No doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has set back Nigeria’s growth trajectory, but how can Nigeria lay the building blocks for a more resilient recovery? CNBC Africa spoke to Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Professor Remi Sonaiya: Nigerian politician and Ex- presidential candidate for KOWA party at the 2015 elections, Dr. Austin Tam-George; Executive Director, Institute of Communications & Corporate Studies, and Benson Adenuga: head of Nigeria office & Coverage, Director at the CDC Group .