Why Movie Theaters Are In Panic Mode Seven Months Into Coronavirus?

The movie business has a reputation for being recession-proof. Even when the economy's in a downturn, people want entertainment. But with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the U.S. and the world, movie theaters are in panic mode seven months into the coronavirus pandemic. Big movie theater chains, AMC and Regal Cinemas, reopened their theaters to the public back in late August. But with several blockbuster movies pushed back to Christmas or to 2021, movie theater chains are shutting down across the U.S. and the United Kingdom for the second time. With the movie business competing with popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple+, is this the end of the movie theater business as we know it? Here's what the movie business looks like during a pandemic, and what it will look like in the future.
Nigeria @ 60: Taking stock & repositioning for growth

CNBC Africa -
The diamond jubilee of Africa’s largest economy Nigeria is a time to look back, take stock and more importantly, plan strategically for the future. No doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has set back Nigeria’s growth trajectory, but how can Nigeria lay the building blocks for a more resilient recovery? CNBC Africa spoke to Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Professor Remi Sonaiya: Nigerian politician and Ex- presidential candidate for KOWA party at the 2015 elections, Dr. Austin Tam-George; Executive Director, Institute of Communications & Corporate Studies, and Benson Adenuga: head of Nigeria office & Coverage, Director at the CDC Group ....
How Lobbying Became A 3.5 Billion Industry

CNBC Africa -
Lobbying is a huge industry in the U.S. In 2019, around 12,000 registered professionals helped clients spend over $3.5 billion, which seems to pay off. According to one study, for every dollar spent on lobbying and campaign contributions, a corporation can receive up to $760 from the government. Still, lobbying is often criticized and public perception of the practice is low. Opponents say that the industry isn't adequately regulated, and that the ability to influence policy is in the favor of those with unlimited financial resources. Supporters say that without their in-depth expertise, lawmakers wouldn't be able to do their job effectively and efficiently.
President Trump taken to the hospital with Covid-19 — what now? CNBC After Hours

CNBC Africa -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. Today, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19. CNBC's Meg Tirrell and Brian Schwartz dissect Trump's movements over the past week, along with the testing procedure the White House has been using for visitors, as "After Hours" dives into full coverage of this developing story....
GSMA on key trends shaping the mobile industry in SSA

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has spurred on demand for individuals and businesses to stay connected, through digital platforms. The mobile industry in Sub-Saharan Africa has risen to the challenge, with a change in the digital landscape. According to GSMA's Mobile Economy Report, half the population in Sub-Saharan Africa will subscribe to mobile services by 2025. Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA.
