Cannon Asset Managers CEO on SA’s mid-term-budget outlook
Amid the dismal GDP and unemployment numbers that South Africa has seen in the past few weeks, the economic recovery prospects of the country has been strained. However recent PMI and businesses confidence indexes has shown a slight uptick in growth prospects as lockdown restrictions ease and businesses go back to work. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack a 4th quarter economic outlook and a mid-term-budget outlook is Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers.