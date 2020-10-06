Cova Advisory on how to fund innovation in the time of COVID-19
Research and Development plays a key role in industrial development and job creation. The South African government has been urged to boost its support for R&D in the country
| Updated:
- Tags
- pro
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Cannon Asset Managers CEO on SA’s mid-term-budget outlook
Amid the dismal GDP and unemployment numbers that South Africa has seen in the past few weeks, the economic recovery prospects of the country has been strained. However recent PMI and businesses confidence indexes has shown a slight uptick in growth prospects as lockdown restrictions ease and businesses go back to work. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack a 4th quarter economic outlook and a mid-term-budget outlook is Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers.
Videos
SA’s agricultural sector remains resilient in the face of COVID-19
South Africa’s second quarter GDP figure reflected a dismal economic picture of the countries woes amid the COVID-19 crisis. However the silver lining in the figures was the agriculture sector which increased by 15.1 per cent and according to FNB Agribusiness, the sector will continue to see robust growth into 2021. Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB Agribusiness joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How Rwandan teachers are responding to new COVID-19 realities
This week, the UN is recognising educators on the occasion of yesterday’s 'World Teachers’ Day'. This year's theme is, 'Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future'. CNBC Africa spoke to Deputy Vice Chancellor of Training, Institutional Development and Research at Rwanda Polytechnic, Rita Mutabazi on how the pandemic has treated the teachers of their institutions and how the shortage of teachers in Rwanda is being addressed.
Videos
LéO Africa Institute on why leadership is key to EA’s post-COVID-19 recovery
Countries in the East African economy will have to make sound economic decisions at least for the foreseeable future if they are to return to recent growth numbers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Partner Content
Brandcom
How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of...
Brandcom
WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Brandcom
Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox