DTB vs HAM: How the case impacts Uganda’s banking system

Prominent Ugandan Mogul, Ham Kiggundu is currently in court with Diamond Trust Bank Uganda and DTB Kenya for the institutions allegedly removing over $23 million illegally from his business accounts over the course of a decade. As the case gains attention, CNBC Africa spoke to Kenneth Agutamba, Analyst and Chief Strategist of Impact Communication Strategies about what a case like this could mean for the way VIP clients interact with their banks in the future.
