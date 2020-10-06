FBN Quest: Nigeria’s PMI rose to 54.8 in September

FBNQuest's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for Nigeria rose from 52.3 index point in August to 54.8 Index points in September. They also noted that the swings in Nigeria’s headline PMI reading have been less sharp than in China and the advanced economies because Nigerian manufacturing produces for the domestic market and so is little affected by the collapse in external demand. Chinwe Egwim, Economist at FBN Quest Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa for more on this conversation.
