Growthpoint re-investment of dividend: What are the tax implications?

The property sector has faced headwinds and uncertainty, caused by COVID-19. However, Growthpoint has decided to go ahead with a final dividend of 40c per share for the year to ended June. This is to meet requirements to retain its status as a Real Estate Investment Trust. The total dividend for the year will amount to 146 cents per share. And shareholders will be entitled to re-invest the net cash dividend, in return for Growthpoint shares. Growthpoint CEO, Estienne de Klerk joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

SA’s agricultural sector remains resilient in the face of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s second quarter GDP figure reflected a dismal economic picture of the countries woes amid the COVID-19 crisis. However the silver lining in the figures was the agriculture sector which increased by 15.1 per cent and according to FNB Agribusiness, the sector will continue to see robust growth into 2021. Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB Agribusiness joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How Rwandan teachers are responding to new COVID-19 realities

CNBC Africa -
This week, the UN is recognising educators on the occasion of yesterday’s 'World Teachers’ Day'. This year's theme is, 'Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future'. CNBC Africa spoke to Deputy Vice Chancellor of Training, Institutional Development and Research at Rwanda Polytechnic, Rita Mutabazi on how the pandemic has treated the teachers of their institutions and how the shortage of teachers in Rwanda is being addressed.
Read more
Videos

Kenya enlists Cuban doctors in fight against coronavirus

CNBC Africa -
President Uhuru Kenyatta secures some $165 million in loans and grants during his state visit to France; the medical community welcomes 20 doctors from Cuba to join their fight against COVID-19 and gas prices rise after the KRA’s excise tax revision - these are the stories making headlines in Kenya and CNBC Africa spoke to Journalist, Joseph Bonyo for more.
Read more
Videos

How to fix challenges in Africa’s job market

CNBC Africa -
As unemployment rates in the region increase and markets begin the journey to stability, ROAM Africa has data that explains why more jobs aren’t being filled on the continent and how issue can be addressed. ROAM Africa CEO, Clemens Weitz joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of...
Read more
Brandcom

WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL

Brandcom Partner -
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Read more
Brandcom

Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry

Brandcom Partner -
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved