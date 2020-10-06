Growthpoint re-investment of dividend: What are the tax implications?

The property sector has faced headwinds and uncertainty, caused by COVID-19. However, Growthpoint has decided to go ahead with a final dividend of 40c per share for the year to ended June. This is to meet requirements to retain its status as a Real Estate Investment Trust. The total dividend for the year will amount to 146 cents per share. And shareholders will be entitled to re-invest the net cash dividend, in return for Growthpoint shares. Growthpoint CEO, Estienne de Klerk joins CNBC Africa for more.