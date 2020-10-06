Trade envoy Emma Wade-Smith on advancing Nigeria-UK ties to the next level

The lowering of the Union Jack in 1960 and the hoisting of the Green, White and Green flag at the Race Course in Obalende, Lagos, signalled Nigeria’s Independence from Britain. 60 years after, as Nigeria marks its diamond jubilee of the event, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa Emma Wade-Smith joins me as we explore ways to strengthen this long-running relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in a post-Brexit and post-COVID-19 world.