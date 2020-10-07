AfDB’s Quaynor on how COVID-19 has impacted infrastructure investment in Africa
The African Development Bank's Vice President for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, Solomon Quaynor says limited government resources for public infrastructure, retreating investors and the emergence of new types of infrastructure to be prioritised are some of the three major impacts the global pandemic on infrastructure development. He discussed these and more with CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor.