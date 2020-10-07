COVID-19 & Migrant remittances: How to keep the flows going

A joint report by the ONE Campaign and the Economic Commission for Africa says the wealthy economies of North America, Europe and the Middle East host a large share of African migrants who are the source of more than half of total remittances sent to Africa. Based on World Bank projections, the Economic Commission for Africa projects that remittance inflows to Africa could decline by 21 per cent in 2020, implying $18 billion less will go to the people who rely on that money. CNBC Africa explores how to protect this important economic lifeline with Serah Makka-Ugbabe: Nigeria Director, ONE Campaign, Stephen Karingi: Director, Regional Integration & Trade Division , Economic Commission for Africa and Nancy Onyango: Contributing Editor & Writer, All Africa.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

SA’s biggest labour unions embark on national strike

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s biggest trade unions are embarking on a nationwide strike today; Cosatu, FEDUSA and the groups represented by NEDLAC have called on its members to participate in strike action or stay away from work as they call upon the government to readdress corruption and the economic challenges that face South Africa’s workforce. Hugo Pienaar, Director at the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Financing Africa through the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Zambia has defaulted on interest repayments on its debt, and this has sparked a debate of fears that the rest of the African continent will also battle with a debt repayment crisis. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more is Benedict Craven the Principal Economist for Africa at The Economist Intelligence Unit and Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist at Renaissance Capital.
Read more
Videos

This initiative looks to boost access to clean water in East Africa

CNBC Africa -
In Sub Saharan Africa, the rate of access to clean water and sanitation, though increasing, remains disproportionately low compared to the rest of world.
Read more
Videos

Unpacking the Kenya-France bilateral deals

CNBC Africa -
Kenya and France have signed three bilateral agreements to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and CNBC Africa spoke with Janet Mulu, Trade & Investment Consultant to shine more lights on the agreements and what this means to Kenya.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
Read more
Brandcom

WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL

Brandcom Partner -
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Read more
Brandcom

Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry

Brandcom Partner -
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved