COVID-19 & Migrant remittances: How to keep the flows going

A joint report by the ONE Campaign and the Economic Commission for Africa says the wealthy economies of North America, Europe and the Middle East host a large share of African migrants who are the source of more than half of total remittances sent to Africa. Based on World Bank projections, the Economic Commission for Africa projects that remittance inflows to Africa could decline by 21 per cent in 2020, implying $18 billion less will go to the people who rely on that money. CNBC Africa explores how to protect this important economic lifeline with Serah Makka-Ugbabe: Nigeria Director, ONE Campaign, Stephen Karingi: Director, Regional Integration & Trade Division , Economic Commission for Africa and Nancy Onyango: Contributing Editor & Writer, All Africa.