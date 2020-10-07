How Robinhood Captures First Time Investors

Robinhood led the way for zero commission trading. It helped bring in a new generation of investors to the stock market. The Covid-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders helped the trading app add 3 million users in the first quarter of 2020. “The Robinhood Trader” quickly became synonymous with retail trading. The company has made the stock market more accessible to millions of users but not without complications. The beginning of 2020 created a unique moment for retail trading: Increased market volatility, stay-at-home orders, and zero commission fees across all trading platforms created a surge in activity and an increase in first-time traders. These first-time traders, many in their 20s and 30s, found the stock market accessible. High prices had kept many on the sidelines for years. As sports events were canceled, sports betting was replaced with stock trading. Stocks went to historic lows, and many young investors opened their Robinhood app. Robinhood has been the fintech darling of Silicon Valley, founded by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt in 2013. The app has amassed 13 million user accounts and led the way for zero-commission fee trading. In no time, it has created brand awareness and popularity unlike that of the legacy brokerages such as Charles Schwab and Fidelity, or its app-first competitors like Webull and Dough. Users download Robinhood for its simplicity and ability to start trading in a matter of seconds. For the first time, young investors felt they had the power to trade and make their own decisions on how to invest their money. The app came from Silicon Valley, not Wall Street, and its frictionless interface and ‘game-ified’ features quickly captured young, first-time stock traders. In a Dec. 4, interview on CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Bhatt told Jim Cramer, “The thing that makes Robinhood really unique is that it’s incredibly efficient in the way that it operates because we’re from the ground up a technology company which allows us to build really modern systems that have our systems be much more automated much more stable by just having code execute.” As a fintech leader and with such large growth, Robinhood has met lots of challenges. It’s battling the SEC, lawsuits, and growing competition from traditional Wall Street firms. Watch the video above to find out how Robinhood plans to keep up with the demands of its users — and with the growing attention of regulators. » Subscribe to CNBC: http://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: http://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: http://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Google+: http://cnb.cx/PlusCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: http://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC #Robinhood How Robinhood Captures First Time Investors
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

AfCFTA: Can Nigeria’s automobile industry adequately compete?

CNBC Africa -
As countries position to take advantage of the opportunities in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, we will examine Nigeria's preparations and if Africa's largest economy can adequately compete in the automotive industry. Bambo Adebowale, Chairman of the Auto and Allied sector of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 & Migrant remittances: How to keep the flows going

CNBC Africa -
A joint report by the ONE Campaign and the Economic Commission for Africa says the wealthy economies of North America, Europe and the Middle East host a large share of African migrants who are the source of more than half of total remittances sent to Africa. Based on World Bank projections, the Economic Commission for Africa projects that remittance inflows to Africa could decline by 21 per cent in 2020, implying $18 billion less will go to the people who rely on that money. CNBC Africa explores how to protect this important economic lifeline with Serah Makka-Ugbabe: Nigeria Director, ONE Campaign, Stephen Karingi: Director, Regional Integration & Trade Division , Economic Commission for Africa and Nancy Onyango: Contributing Editor & Writer, All Africa....
Read more
Videos

Local demand drives bond sentiments

CNBC Africa -
Traders say the bullish sentiments for bonds continued as demand from local investors filtered through. Joining CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to highlight what to expect going forward is Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank....
Read more
article

Oil union reacts to Chevron’s planned job cuts in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has instructed its members at Chevron Nigeria to halt operations after the oil and gas giant announced plans to lay off 25 per cent of its staff. Ete Oyegbanren, PENGASSAN Branch Chairman at Chevron Chapter joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
Read more
Brandcom

WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL

Brandcom Partner -
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Read more
Brandcom

Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry

Brandcom Partner -
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved