Market & business expectations from Nigeria’s 2021 budget

President, Muhammadu Buhari, will present Nigeria's 2021 budget to a joint sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday. According to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, the proposed spending plan was predicated on a 379 naira to a dollar exchange rate, an oil benchmark of $40 per barrel, and an oil production volume of 1.86 million per day. Dayo Amzat, MD and CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:

