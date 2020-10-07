This initiative looks to boost access to clean water in East Africa
In Sub Saharan Africa, the rate of access to clean water and sanitation, though increasing, remains disproportionately low compared to the rest of world.
DTB vs HAM: How the case impacts Uganda’s banking system
Prominent Ugandan Mogul, Ham Kiggundu is currently in court with Diamond Trust Bank Uganda and DTB Kenya for the institutions allegedly removing over $23 million illegally from his business accounts over the course of a decade. As the case gains attention, CNBC Africa spoke to Kenneth Agutamba, Analyst and Chief Strategist of Impact Communication Strategies about what a case like this could mean for the way VIP clients interact with their banks in the future.
Ethiopia sets aside millions to help improve food security
Close to $900 million has been allocated by the government of Ethiopia to address food security in the country. According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture, $635 million has been allotted for emergency food distribution for some 15 million vulnerable people and the remaining almost $300 million will be in support of the agricultural sector. Analyst, Samuel Getachew joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria edges closer to AfCFTA ratification
Nigeria is at the tail-end of negotiations on the rules of origin, a move that brings the nation closer to the ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement - that’s according to the Acting Director General of the Nigerian office of Trade Negotiations, Liman Victor Liman. Obiora Madu, CEO of Multimix Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Cannon Asset Managers CEO on SA’s mid-term-budget outlook
Amid the dismal GDP and unemployment numbers that South Africa has seen in the past few weeks, the economic recovery prospects of the country has been strained. However recent PMI and businesses confidence indexes has shown a slight uptick in growth prospects as lockdown restrictions ease and businesses go back to work. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack a 4th quarter economic outlook and a mid-term-budget outlook is Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers.
How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of...
WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
