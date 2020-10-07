This initiative looks to boost access to clean water in East Africa

Prominent Ugandan Mogul, Ham Kiggundu is currently in court with Diamond Trust Bank Uganda and DTB Kenya for the institutions allegedly removing over $23 million illegally from his business accounts over the course of a decade. As the case gains attention, CNBC Africa spoke to Kenneth Agutamba, Analyst and Chief Strategist of Impact Communication Strategies about what a case like this could mean for the way VIP clients interact with their banks in the future.