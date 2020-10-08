A second wave of layoffs looms as coronavirus stimulus talks stall: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Seema Mody breaks down corporate America's massive wave of layoffs, and explains why more could be coming as large industries and small businesses alike wait for a relief package from Washington. Plus, University of Miami law professor and former Department of Justice antitrust attorney John Newman dives into the House of Representatives' 450-page report on the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook.
