COVID-19 lock-down: Kenya embarks on phased reopening of schools

This week we touched base with the Rwandan Minister of Education about the process of students returning to classrooms in the country; now it’s been revealed that Kenya is embarking on a similar journey of phased school reopening. UNICEF has praised Kenya in this decision; as the move, they say, is a step forward in keeping children away from child labour and early marriage, Eugene Anangwe, CEO, Look-UP TV Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.