#GSMAThrive Africa: Highlights Special of the GSMA Thrive Africa 2020 Summit
At a time when connectivity and digital inclusion have proved extremely crucial, the GSMA Thrive Africa virtual summit could not have come at a more opportune time. Reputable leaders in the Tech world had pertinent conversations on various topics including Leadership for Connectivity, Accelerate Africa, Generation of Digital Citizens among others. Join CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven for the highlights of this year's Thrive Africa.