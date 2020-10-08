Plentywaka partners with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing as part of expansion drive
Bus-hailing app, Plentywaka has signed a partnership with Nigerian indigenous automotive manufacturer, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing.
