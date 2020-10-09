COVID-19 plunges SSA into first recession in 25 years

The World Bank has confirmed the economic downturn in Sub-Saharan Africa, with COVID-19 pushing the region into its first recession in 25 years. With the toll that the pandemic has taken on economic activity, growth is projected to fall to negative 3.3 per cent this year. The heavy blow could also erase at least five years of progress in fighting poverty. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the latest report from the World Bank is Albert Zeufack, Chief Economist for Africa at the World Bank.
