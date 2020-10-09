How COVID-19 affects risk allocation for PPPs

The Asian Development Bank says governments will need to assess the impact of the COVID-19 on the financial viability and sustainability of planned and on-going public-private partnership projects and be prepared to manage the contractual impacts which would however be difficult to predict and highly specific from project-to-project and country-to-country. Srinivas Sampath, Chief of Public-Private Partnership Thematic Group at the Asian Development Bank and Egie Akpata, Director at UCML Capital Limited join CNBC Africa for more.