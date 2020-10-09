How The U.S. Postal Service Fell Into A Financial Blackhole

If the United States Postal Service was a private business, it would have ranked 44th on the 2019 Forbes 500 list. It also hires more than 600,000 employees, third to Amazon and Walmart. But it's a public service. That means its goal isn't to meet its bottom line, but to fulfill its duty to provide affordable and reliable mail service in the U.S. So how did USPS's finances come into the spotlight and why is it in the red?
