Will SA experience a resurgence in COVID-19 infections?

As lock-down restrictions eased across Europe and the U.S, COVID-19 infections cases rose. This is the concern for South Africa as the county has entered into further easing of lockdown restriction. A recent study done by Ipsos has also noted that only 64 per cent of South Africans would take a COVID-19 vaccine if it were available; this is significantly lowers than the average of 74 per cent in 27 other countries who would agree to take the vaccine. Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist, University of Stellenbosch joins CNBC Africa for more.