With more people stuck indoors and craving entertainment thanks to lockdowns across the country, you'd think that video game retailer GameStop would be thriving. GameStop's core business is selling new and used software and hardware to video game enthusiasts. But the video game retail chain has fallen on hard times. Even before the coronavirus pandemic started gamers had already begun to shift from buying packaged software at brick and mortar stores to downloading games directly to their consoles.

The Rise And Fall Of GameStop