Inside Lucid Motors’ Plan To Take On Tesla

Lucid Motors is the latest EV startup to enter the market. In September, it unveiled its Air luxury sedan to the world, and teased its SUV concept. But the company has challenges ahead before it can become the next Tesla. CNBC spoke to Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, a former Tesla chief engineer, to learn about the company's plan to take on the electric-car pioneer.