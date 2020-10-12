#ENDSARS: Protests continue despite plans to dissolve police unit

Reacting to the #ENDSARS protest in Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police announced that the controversial unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been disbanded. Although the announcement was welcomed, Nigerians have continued to take to the streets demanding that the announcement be gazetted and also called for full police reforms. Joining CNBC Africa for more are Evans Ufeli, Constitutional Lawyer and Rights Advocate and Onyekachi Adekoya, Managing Partner at PR24.
| Updated:

