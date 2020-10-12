Nigeria extends suspension of new electricity tariff by one week

Cement maker PPC saw a decline in its financial performance, for the year ended March, reporting a full-year loss of R2.4 billion. This was weighed down by difficult trading conditions even before Covid-19. The pandemic, which emerged during the last month of the financial year, made the situation even worse. The group - that is in the middle of a restructuring programme - has not declared a dividend. PPC CEO, Roland Van Wijnen joins CNBC Africa for more.